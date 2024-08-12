Leigh Graham Anderson

Leigh Graham Anderson, of The Villages, Florida, age 77, passed away on July 21, 2024.

Leigh was born in Buffalo, New York to John and Jeanne Taylor on April 30, 1947. She graduated from Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois. She married Gregory Anderson in Peoria, Illinois. She worked as an elementary teacher for the Peoria school system from which she retired. During her entire life, Leigh was very proficient at golf and continued to play during her retirement and assisted her teammates in many tournaments and singles matches. She really excelled at the game and loved it. Leigh was also a very good cook and had a lot of gatherings in her home surrounded by many friends.

Leigh is preceded in death by her father John H. Taylor, her mother Jeanne (Graham) Taylor and brother Peter G. Taylor.

Leigh is survived by sister-in-law Kathleen Murray Taylor, nephew Jason Taylor, niece Lisa Taylor and many, many friends who cared so deeply for her.