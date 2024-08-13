Driver lands behind bars after failure to pay traffic fine

A driver landed behind bars after he failed to pay a traffic fine.

Jeffery Michael Abelman, 63, of Oakland, was driving a dark-colored Nissan SUV at about 9 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near County Road 466 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the New York native said he was on a payment plan for a traffic offense. He said he did have “the funds to pay it.” The officer confirmed that Abelman’s license had been suspended in June and that he has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.