Helene Jackson

Tuesday, August 13, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Helene Marie Jackson is no longer suffering. She passed away peacefully on Monday,
August 5th, 2024. Her memories and kind deeds continue to live on.

Helene was born on April 24, 1945 in Bronx, New York, a daughter of the late Robert Allen Steele and Rosemary Wert.

Helene was a loving wife, beloved mother, proud grandmother, and friend. She will be remembered most for how much she loved her family, her dog Merlot and all her other animals throughout her life, who were her greatest joy.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Jackson, her daughter Melissa Shebet- Torres, her daughter Amber Sherbert and her many grandchildren and stepchildren.

