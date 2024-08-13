Larry Norton

Larry Norton of The Villages, Florida passed away on August 10, 2024 after a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in Greeneville, TN on December 28, 1950 to Chester and Nell Norton, Larry was one of eight children. Raised in Afton he attended Chuckey Doak High School and later received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from East Tennessee State University. While in college he worked at Greene Valley Development Center where he was put in charge of opening a group home for special needs persons “Giant Step” which was a pioneering effort at the then new concept of de-institutionalization. The program received national attention.

In 1975 Larry and his partner moved to Houston, TX where Larry enjoyed a very successful professional career in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility. The pinnacle of his career was when he was appointed President and CEO of one of the largest and most respected charitable organizations in Houston – Interfaith Ministries. IM brought together religions of all faiths to pool their resources for the good of the city. He orchestrated the daily delivery of over 6,000 meals on wheels throughout Houston. The organization performed many other services including re-settling refugees from war torn countries.

Larry loved traveling with his partner and throughout the years they made several trips to Europe, visited South Africa, Argentina and literally dozens of places in Mexico and Central America as well as many other destinations.

He also loved spending time in their Galveston beach house, sitting with friends on the upper deck or in the porch swing with his special friend Dorothy.

Larry was loved by all who knew him for his kindness and caring. He was greatly respected by his professional associates. He was a bundle of energy and a take charge go-getter.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings. He is survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved and one very special niece, Tammie Feathers of Greeneville, TN. He is also survived by his partner of over 50 years, Ron Carpenter of The Villages, FL.

We wish to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for all their kindness. We especially wish to thank Amy Cearly for her guidance and support at this difficult time.