Longtime Sumter County official has building renamed in his honor

Sumter County honored former County Commissioner and former Public Works Director Garry Breeden at a ceremony on Tuesday with the renaming of the Sumter County Public Works Building to the Garry Breeden Public Works Building.

Breeden began working for the Sumter County Public Works Department in 1972 and became its Director in 1977, a position he held until his retirement in 2004. After his retirement, Breeden ran for Sumter County commissioner in 2006 and won, holding onto that seat until he retired from the board in 2022.

In 2021, the Florida Association of Counties awarded him the FAC Presidential Advocacy Award. County commissioners, who have shown exceptional leadership, receive the award.

“Garry Breeden has been a public servant his entire life,” said Craig Estep, chairman of the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners. “Mr. Breeden’s military service on the national level and his dedicated state and local service to the people of Sumter County, showcased his integrity and character as he put others before himself. It is a privilege to rename the Sumter County Public Works Building in honor of Mr. Breeden’s dedicated service.”

His service extended beyond the borders of Sumter County and throughout the state of Florida.

He served on many boards and committees, including the Florida Association of Counties Trust (FACT), Medical Examiner Advisory Committee, East Central Florida Regional Planning Council, Workforce Central Florida Consortium, Withlacoochee Regional Planning Council, Lake-Sumter MPO Governing Board, Public Safety Coordinating Council, Building Committee, Value Adjustment Board, and the Canvassing Board.