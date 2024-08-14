Dorothy Decker

Dorothy Petika Decker, age 93 of Lady Lake FL, died peacefully at home on August 8, 2024.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Anna Wallach and Paul Petika, her sisters Marion Burtovich, and Pauline Snoznik and her beloved husband of 72 years Frederick Decker.

Together Dorothy and Fred were the parents of Fred (Peggy) Decker, David (Kitty) Decker, Mary Ellen (Edgar) Quinones, Elaine (Ed) Campbell, Suzette (Jeff) Sankey, Aimee Brown and Gail (John) Gongas. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.

Dorothy Graduated from Oakmont High School in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart, Fred in 1951. Shortly after their wedding they lived in Camp Lejeune until Fred was discharged from the Marines. They returned north and spent time in Rosedale before settling in Oakmont, PA in 1971. They would often be seen strolling through Oakmont on their evening walk hand in hand for the many years they lived there. When it came time to enjoy their retirement they moved to the Villages in Florida in 1998.

As a gifted and talented artist Dorothy shared her beautiful paintings with her friends and family. She also used those talents to teach painting and drawing to others. Her artistic legacy will live on forever in the many creations she has given to those closest to her over the years.

Dorothy was very active in the community. She belonged to the Women’s Club of Oakmont, The Women’s Social Club in Lady Lake, The Road Runners Golf League, a Bowling league and taught CCD classes at St. Irenaeus. In Florida, she achieved one of her proudest athletic moments with three Hole in Ones.

As Eucharistic Minister, Dorothy served the church for many years, while in Oakmont at St. Irenaeus and then at St. Timothy once in Florida. Along with Fred, they would visit those in the community who were not able to come to church and provide communion and comfort. Fred and Dorothy also counseled newly engaged couples in Pre-Cana classes at the church. They imparted their wisdom and advice from many years of marriage and raising seven children to couples just starting their marriage journey.

A Memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL on August 30 at 8:30AM, followed by internment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 11:00 AM next to her husband.