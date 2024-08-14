James Curran

James J. Curran Jr., born May 5, 1937, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida, at the age of 87. Known for his sharp wit and warm sense of humor, James brought laughter and joy to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

James is survived by his brother, Edward (Laurie), and his sister, Marie, known as “Sister Lisa.” He leaves behind his devoted wife of 37 years, June, and her children, Eric (Susan) and Heather (Jon). James was a proud and loving grandfather to Olivia, Emma, Donovan, and Daniel, and also to his grandchildren from his previous marriage: Michael, Michele, Melissa, Kristen, Kacie, and Tara. His love extended further to his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Lucas, and Zoey.

From his previous marriage, James is survived by his children, Colleen (Vinny), Linda (John), and Jeffrey (Cheryl).

As a Veteran James proudly served his country in the US Air force. James was not only a loving family man but also a successful entrepreneur. Over the course of his lifetime, he built several successful businesses, leaving a lasting impact in the communities he served. His entrepreneurial spirit was matched only by his generosity and willingness to share his knowledge with others.

Those who knew James will forever remember him for his quick wit, his knack for telling a great joke, and his ability to lighten even the heaviest of moments with a funny line. His humor and charm were as much a part of his identity as his kindness and dedication to his family and friends.

A service will be held to honor James’s life, on September 6, 2024 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery 830 Highland Rd, Newtown, Pa at 1:30 p.m.