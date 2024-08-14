89.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
type here...

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster separates over The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

This amazing photo captures the SpaceX Falcon 9’s rocket booster separation as seen from The Villages on Monday. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster separates over The Villages
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster separates over The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Dumping water on the De La Vista golf course

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager expresses his frustration with water being dumped on the De La Vista golf course.

Handicapped Villager shares how he deals with Bad Parking

A handicapped Villager shares how he deals with Bad Parking. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We cannot forget what happened on Jan. 6

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that we cannot forget what happened on Jan. 6.

Our money is buying less as we age

A Village of Chatham resident believes amenity fees should be capped as senior citizens’ money is not going as far.

Democrats questioning MAGA’s decency?

A Village of Hadley resident cannot fathom that a Democrat had the audacity to question the decency of MAGA members in The Villages.

Photos