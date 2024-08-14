SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster separates over The Villages

This amazing photo captures the SpaceX Falcon 9’s rocket booster separation as seen from The Villages on Monday. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
