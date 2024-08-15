Diane Patrina Cocchiaro Maio

Diane Patrina Cocchiaro Maio, beloved wife of Antonio (Tony) Maio, formerly of Hamden, CT, and residing in The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away on August 12th, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in New Haven, CT, daughter of the late Alfred & Helen Carofano Cocchiaro, she was a proud graduate of Hamden High School and Southern Connecticut State University. Diane served as the office manager for Pediatric Associates in Cheshire, CT, where she worked alongside Dr. Heiger, MD, Dr. Dimauro, MD, and the late Dr. Mirkhani, MD. Diane’s true passion was cooking, and she took great joy in preparing homemade Italian delicacies for holidays and family gatherings. Her Easter pies and Christmas dinners were particularly treasured. Diane was a devoted mother, wife, and lifelong friend. She loved the music of Elvis Presley and Mario Lanza. Her commitment to family, her fighting spirit, and her love and support will be remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Antonio (Tony) Maio, and their two children: Alfred Maio and his wife Diane Badamo of Guilford, CT, and Anthony Maio and his wife Jennifer Jacek of Lady Lake, FL. Diane was a cherished grandmother to Brittney Maio, Brandon Maio, and Alexa Maio of Guilford, CT, and step-grandmother to Jillian Jacek and Kenny Jacek of Lady Lake, FL. Diane is also survived by her sister, Roseann (Rose) Cocchiaro of West Haven, CT, her cousin Peter Bianchi of West Haven, and her nephew Frankie Manna of New Haven, CT. She was predeceased by her sister, Amelia (Millie) Cocchiaro Manna, and her brother-in-law, Frank Manna. She will be remembered fondly by special friends, including the late Ann Marie Jacek of Lady Lake, FL, Richard & Gayle Cooper, Paul and Diane Durazzo, Mary Ann and Rad Taylor, Frank and Carolyn Salvatore, Dennis and Joanne Willett, Bill and Kathleen Statelman, Tom and Janet Upton, and Sergio Garcia, all of The Villages, FL.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 24, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m.