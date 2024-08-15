Jacqueline Doris Rivet

Jacqueline Rivet, who was filled with joy and love of life, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2024 embraced by loved ones after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was the cornerstone of the family home filling it with love, life and light. She is remembered for her love of family and caring and giving nature. She was cherished by those close to her for her love of laughter and cheerful heart that brought a smile to all of her friends and those around her.

Beginning in her early years, Jackie was a great lover of music being a member of the Ste Jeanne D’Arc Drum and Bugle Corps in Lowell, Massachusetts. She was the American Flag bearer and then became the corps Drum Major.

Throughout her life, she loved to sing and never stopped. Jackie took great pride and joy in performing and was an active member of the Chancel Choir at the New Covenant Methodist Church, The Villages Pop Chorus, and Bach With a Beat where she sang as a first soprano.

Jackie entered the workforce while raising four young children as a medical transcriber. Her ambitions further led her to become a banking loan officer where she earned the respect and trust of her colleagues and customers. In her later years, Jackie returned to school to become a Certified Gemologist and was employed by some of the largest jewelers in the New England and New York area for many years. Her drive and perseverance always led her to succeed in everything she did, all while being a loving mother and wife.

Jackie passed away surrounded by her family in the The Villages, Florida. She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, January 23, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Irene (Aubin) Peloquin. In high school, she met her husband of 65 years, Gerald “Jerry” Rivet, who loved her completely and unconditionally throughout the years. Jackie lived in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts before making Florida a permanent home for herself and her husband.

Jackie is survived by her husband Jerry and her four children; Daniel and his wife Jodie Rivet of Springfield MO, Denise K. Rivet of Fort Collins, CO, Donald and his wife Linda Rivet of Ipswich, MA, and Dianne Rizzo and her spouse Bartley Joyce of Methuen, MA; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jacqueline will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will continue to move us to living life to its fullest and to enjoy our journey in doing so.