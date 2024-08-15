Jerry Dee Tuvell

On Friday August 9th, 2024, Jerry Dee Tuvell, a beloved husband and father passed away at the age of eighty-four.

Born to the late Walter and Clara (Strome) Tuvell in New Carlisle, Ohio, Jerry graduated from Bowling Green State University and taught high school after graduation.

Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a pilot from 1966-1970 during the Vietnam War. After his service he began a long career with State Farm Insurance.

Jerry always enjoyed anything with an engine – planes, motorbikes and especially cars. And it was his love of motorcycles that served as an entrée to the enduring love of his life when he invited a young Mary Foster on a bike ride. Mary and Jerry were married for over 56 years and raised two children together.

Friends and family remember Jerry for his gentleness, exceptional kindness, and willingness to enthusiastically participate in all adventures. He loved traveling and golf but would embrace any opportunity to spend time with loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, their children Jennifer (Ace Bailey) and Todd (Merrilee), as well as his granddaughters Alexis, Kaylee, Aerionna, Jericoacoara and Lana; his sister Nancy (Audley) Woody and his brother Billy Joe (Linda) Tuvell. He is predeceased by his brother Harold (Ella) Tuvell

The family will celebrate Jerry’s life on Saturday, August 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a program starting at 11 a.m. at the Lake Miona Rec Center, located at 1480 Buena Vista Blvd. in The Villages.