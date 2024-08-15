Robert Smith

Robert Oral Smith, people knew him as Bob, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2024, at the age of 83 in Summerfield FL.

Bob was born on February 12, 1942, in Massena, NY. He was the eldest child born to Robert and Christine Smith. Bob graduated from Norwood Norfolk Central High School in 1960 and briefly attended community college. He worked at General Motors as well as EDS prior to his retirement.

Bob loved to golf and play billiards. He was the captain of his billiards team for many years. Bob loved playing cards and games with his family and friends and loved to read. One of his favorite hobbies was woodworking. Bob was very sociable and enjoyed talking with people, he was a great storyteller and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Betty Ann Smith and two children: Teresa O’Brien, Stephen Smith (Melissa), 5 grandchildren Christopher O’Brien, Drew O’Brien, Kyle O’Brien, Niall Smith, Brielle Smith and 3 great grandchildren and siblings Barbara Smith (Robert) and Anne Stickney (Brien). Bob was predeceased by his brothers David and Allan.