Peggy Aileen Westby

Peggy Westby, 72, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on August 10, 2024. She was born November 3, 1951 in Superior, Wisconsin to Arthur and Eleanor Westby.

Peggy went to high school in Superior, Wisconsin and graduated in 1970 before attending the University of Wisconsin – Superior where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She then decided she did not want to be a teacher, so went on to work for her brother, Paul, at his chiropractic office. In 1988, she started a new position at the Minnesota Hospital Association where she eventually became the Vice President of Education and Membership Services.

Peggy was renowned in her field. During her career, she received many national awards and recognitions and was regarded as one of the best in the country for designing top-quality educational events before retiring in 2018 and relocating to Florida.

She loved to play cards and games. She also loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sisters Kay Sandstrom and Judy (James) Beebe, brother Paul Westby, nephews David (Rita) Sandstrom, Jeff (Kelly) Beebe and Jamey (Rebecca) Beebe, great-nephews Jordan and Cody Sandstrom, and Alex and Trevor Beebe, cousins, and many friends. Her family would like to thank Mary Klimp and Deb Boardman for their help with Peggy in her final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 31, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shamrock Pizza, 5825 Tower Avenue, Superior, Wisconsin 54880.