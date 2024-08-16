86.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 16, 2024
type here...

Peggy Aileen Westby

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Peggy Aileen Westby
Peggy Aileen Westby

Peggy Westby, 72, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on August 10, 2024. She was born November 3, 1951 in Superior, Wisconsin to Arthur and Eleanor Westby.

Peggy went to high school in Superior, Wisconsin and graduated in 1970 before attending the University of Wisconsin – Superior where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She then decided she did not want to be a teacher, so went on to work for her brother, Paul, at his chiropractic office. In 1988, she started a new position at the Minnesota Hospital Association where she eventually became the Vice President of Education and Membership Services.

Peggy was renowned in her field. During her career, she received many national awards and recognitions and was regarded as one of the best in the country for designing top-quality educational events before retiring in 2018 and relocating to Florida.

She loved to play cards and games. She also loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sisters Kay Sandstrom and Judy (James) Beebe, brother Paul Westby, nephews David (Rita) Sandstrom, Jeff (Kelly) Beebe and Jamey (Rebecca) Beebe, great-nephews Jordan and Cody Sandstrom, and Alex and Trevor Beebe, cousins, and many friends. Her family would like to thank Mary Klimp and Deb Boardman for their help with Peggy in her final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 31, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shamrock Pizza, 5825 Tower Avenue, Superior, Wisconsin 54880.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t believe the lies of the Democrats

A Village of Rio Grande resident takes on the “Democratic propaganda machine.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

We should thank President Biden

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to President Joe Biden.

My irrigation bill goes up while they constantly run sprinklers

A Village of Pine Ridge resident got a $200 irrigation bill and meanwhile he is watching the sprinklers constantly running in The Villages.

Democrats are spreading lies about Trump and Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident accuses the Democrats of spreading lies about Donald Trump and Social Security.

Trump must be held accountable

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that former President Trump must be held accountable for his actions.

Photos