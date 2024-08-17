Jeffrey McGowan

Jeffrey McGowan, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2024, at the age of 78. A proud Air Force veteran, Jeff enjoyed a distinguished 37-year career as a realtor, helping countless families find their dream homes. Jeff and his MaryAnn retired to The Villages in Florida where he was an active member of The Villages Dragon Boat Team and found joy in playing pickle ball and golf. His daily morning walks and passion for cars were also central to his life.

Jeff’s greatest legacy is his devotion to his family. He is survived by his cherished wife, MaryAnn, with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage. His children, Kevin and Elissa of Whitehall, PA, and Karen and Theron Binford of Canton, PA, along with their families, were a source of immense pride. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Kiana, Theron, Silas, and Ellianna, as well as two great-grandchildren, Leo and Isabella. Additionally, he is survived by his older brother, John McGowan of Whitehall.

Jeff’s warmth, kindness, and enthusiasm for life will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His memory will live on through the many lives he touched and the loving family he leaves behind.