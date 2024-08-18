Energy and enthusiasm fuel local rally for Kamala Harris

Villagers joined with local residents Sunday afternoon for a high-energy rally in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The event at Democratic headquarters in Wildwood was one of 40 statewide events from the Panhandle to South Florida.

Sumter County Democratic Party Chairman Bob Berg was thrilled with the turnout. He said lots of volunteers already had signed up by noon ahead of the 3 p.m. event.

Each person who registered for the event was issued a blue bag with election information and was encouraged to take signs and bumper stickers promoting the Harris-Walz ticket. More than 600 people attended the event.

Paulette Mapson is thrilled with the energy the Harris-Walz ticket has brought to the Democratic Party. The Village of Hemingway resident said that she believes that Trump doesn’t “have a chance.”

Vice Chair of the Sumter County Democrats Cris Andersen was busy registering volunteers. She expressed joy in the strong showing of Villagers and Sumter County voters who signed up at the event.

“We all came together to celebrate the convention,” Andersen said.

The Democratic convention will take place this week in Chicago.