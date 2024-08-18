92 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Energy and enthusiasm fuel local rally for Kamala Harris

By David Towns
Villagers joined with local residents Sunday afternoon for a high-energy rally in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The event at Democratic headquarters in Wildwood was one of 40 statewide events from the Panhandle to South Florida.

Sumter County Democratic Party Chairman Bob Berg was thrilled with the turnout. He said lots of volunteers already had signed up by noon ahead of the 3 p.m. event.

Each person who registered for the event was issued a blue bag with election information and was encouraged to take signs and bumper stickers promoting the Harris-Walz ticket. More than 600 people attended the event.

Paulette Mapson, Wildwood Commissioner Pamala Bivins and Wendy Mapson, from left, were thrilled with the turnout.

Paulette Mapson is thrilled with the energy the Harris-Walz ticket has brought to the Democratic Party. The Village of Hemingway resident said that she believes that Trump doesn’t “have a chance.”

Vice Chair of the Sumter County Democrats Cris Andersen was busy registering volunteers. She expressed joy in the strong showing of Villagers and Sumter County voters who signed up at the event.

Cris Andersen was overjoyed with the size of the crowd at Sunday’s event.
Lanie Kaufman of the Village of Tall Trees was working the educator’s booth.
Marguerite Desbrow of the Village of Duval worked the veterans’ tent at the event.

“We all came together to celebrate the convention,” Andersen said.

The Democratic convention will take place this week in Chicago.

