89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 18, 2024
type here...

Judith H. Williams

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Judith H. Williams
Judith H. Williams

Judith H. Williams, age 88, of Lady Lake, FL, went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2024. She will be missed by many. She was born on May 26, 1936 to Lester and Ruth Hartfield in Milwaukee, WI.

She attended UW-Madison where she met and married Richard Williams. They were married for 62 years before his passing in 2019. She worked as a bookkeeper for Milwaukee Sporting Goods and beloved mother of Scott and Susan. She was an avid golf and tennis player. Judy had a busy social life and was always up for a card or board game.

She kept a “Heart Fund” for most of her life that she used to help others in need. She was a devout Christian who made it her mission to witness to all.

She is survived by daughter Sue (husband Bill), and granddaughters Kinsey and Amanda (husband Dave) and great grandchildren Violet and Henry and many loving nieces, and friends. Judy was preceded in death by husband Dick, son Scott and brother John.

A celebration of life will occur at a date TBD in September at her home in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The little white cross ‘problem’ is a no-brainer

A Village of Fenney resident has been reading about the little white cross court case and contends the solution is a no-brainer.

Thanks to Marsha Shearer for telling the truth about Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident offers some applause for a recent Opinion piece by Villager Marsha Shearer.

What is driving astronomical increase in maintenance assessment?

A Village of DeLuna resident has done the math and cannot figure out what is driving the astronomical increase in the maintenance assessment.

Officials are trying to price us out of our homes in The Villages

A Village of Fenney resident fears that officials are trying to price residents out of their homes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The gates are nothing more than a sales gimmick

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident contends the entrance gates are a sales ploy and serve no real purpose.

Photos