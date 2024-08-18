Judith H. Williams

Judith H. Williams, age 88, of Lady Lake, FL, went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2024. She will be missed by many. She was born on May 26, 1936 to Lester and Ruth Hartfield in Milwaukee, WI.

She attended UW-Madison where she met and married Richard Williams. They were married for 62 years before his passing in 2019. She worked as a bookkeeper for Milwaukee Sporting Goods and beloved mother of Scott and Susan. She was an avid golf and tennis player. Judy had a busy social life and was always up for a card or board game.

She kept a “Heart Fund” for most of her life that she used to help others in need. She was a devout Christian who made it her mission to witness to all.

She is survived by daughter Sue (husband Bill), and granddaughters Kinsey and Amanda (husband Dave) and great grandchildren Violet and Henry and many loving nieces, and friends. Judy was preceded in death by husband Dick, son Scott and brother John.

A celebration of life will occur at a date TBD in September at her home in The Villages.