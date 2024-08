To the Editor:

I hope all of the voters who left the Democrat-run states, putting up with illegals, rape, murders, and muggings, and moved to Florida, leave their Democrat voting there. Florida is a nice conservative place to live. Please don’t ruin it by voting for the communist Democratic Party. You moved to get away from crime wanting some peace and safety. Keep it that way. Thank you, and God bless you.

Harold Scott

Village of Mallory Square