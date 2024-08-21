78.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Super blue moon rising over Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Check out this amazing shot of Monday’s super blue moon rising over Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to John Shable for sharing!

Super blue moon rising over Lake Sumter Landing

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

