Frances Jean Krause

Frances Jean Krause was the youngest 91 year old you’d ever meet with a delightful laugh, cheerful heart, and wide smile.

Born on November 25, 1932, she joined her Savior Jesus Christ in glory on August 13, 2024. Jean spent much of her life in Iowa, growing up during The Great Depression in a humble and loving home. Her parents taught her how to “make do” and waste nothing; her mother making her clothes from feed sacks and her father growing their own food, especially Iowa sweet corn. Jean was the best storyteller.

She shared childhood tales of how she and her siblings made their own fun, once dressing up the cow in her mother’s nice dress and hat. Jean proudly told the story of how she regularly pulled her little sister up to the barn hayloft to play and didn’t even drop her once. Imaginative and creative, Jean had a zest for life and a love of “doing” that people these days may call hyper, but back then they just called busy. She got her first job at 14 at a shop called The Nut House. Jean was so proud of being able to work and provide a little pocket money for herself as a young woman. She attended Iowa State Teachers College and Northwestern College in Minneapolis, MN where she met her first husband.

She married Ernie Matthias in 1951 and bore three children, Kenda, Larry, and Tami. Jean gave them the same idyllic childhood she had enjoyed and was the best mother ever. After an unavoidable split, Jean wanted to keep busy with work and took a job at John Deere in the Auto CAD department. She proudly designed tires for those trademark tractors for 25 years. During that time of transition, Jean’s daughter Tami played matchmaker alongside her friend Sue from school, whose father Lou Krause was a widower. The girls hatched a plan to get their parents together and it worked like a charm.

Jean later married Lou Krause in 1974 and gained three more children, Jeff, Sue, and Mike, as they blended their families. Jean was active and seldom idle. She filled her days with sewing, baking, gardening, and hospitality. She used these talents to bless others and give glory to the God she so loved. Her schedule in retirement was jam-packed and full, having moved from Iowa to Florida in 1997 to be close to her daughters and their growing families. Her grandchildren were her delight and she made certain each one felt the joy of her presence and power of her prayers. Grandma Jean was the greatest grandma of all time and is missed more than words can say.

Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Helen Bowman, her husband Lou Krause, siblings James (Barb) and Robert Bowman, and son Larry Matthias. Jean is survived by her sisters, Margaret (Burdette) Juhl and Carolyn Bowman.

She is survived her children, Kenda Lewis, Tami (Bill) Farner, Laurie Matthias, Jeff (Shelly) Krause, Sue Smith, and Mike Krause. Jean’s grandchildren span three generations and are multiplying even as you read this. And normally you’d just get a total number, but Jean would want you to know each one by name so you can pray for them. Grandchildren: David, Tracy (Ethan), Micah, Luke (Jean), Chelsea, Matt (Katie), Ryan (Andrea), Emily (Steven), Mitchell, Riley, Jillian, Anthony (Ann), Lynsey, NaTosha, Mike Jr., and Heather (Brandon). Great Grandchildren: Andrew (April), Sammy, Noah, Avery, Chrissy, Callahan, Ellie, Maylinh, Atticus, Adelayne, Willy, Adrion, Jordan, Landon, Jaxon, Paityn, and Hunter. Great Great Grandchildren: Levi and Baby Lewis due soon.

As much as she loved her family and dear friends, she loved Jesus even more. Now Jean walks and talks with Him face to face. Her family is grateful for her long life and the legacy of faith she leaves. Though we all grieve her death, our hope lives.