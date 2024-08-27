James Edwin Needham

91.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 29, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
James Needham was born July 30, 1933 in Topeka, KS, and entered Heaven August 11, 2024. Survived by his loving & devoted wife, Linda Needham, for 37 years, & his brother William.

He leaves behind 4 children: Karen Needham, Dale Needham, Joan Myers (Stuart), & Beth Myers (Duncan) Also his blended family: Jill Stewart (Dave), Kelly Santana, Terry Slattery. Jim had 18 grandchildren, & multiple great-grandchildren. Electrical Engineering degree from University of Illinois Urbana, & attended Case Western Reserve, & Kent State.

He was a professor of Economics/Business at Cuyahaga Community College, & taught Economics/Statistics part-time at Baldwin Wallace College in Ohio. Jim traveled the Ohio Muskingum rivers in their houseboat, & throughout the USA in their motorhome. He was a proud RV member FMCA & RV chapter PALS. He moved from Richfield, OH to The Villages, FL in 2011.

He donated his body to science through Anatomy Gifts Registry. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

