Jealous woman allegedly breaks nose of gal pal after leaving strip club

A Summerfield woman was arrested after allegedly breaking her gal pal’s nose after they left a local strip club.

Kayla Nicole Skates, 30, was leaving Body Shots on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Ocala at about 3 a.m. Saturday and got into a Chevrolet Equinox with her girlfriend, with whom she has been in, an “intimate relationship,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When they got into the vehicle, they began arguing. Skates got out of the vehicle and began to walk away. The girlfriend, who was at the wheel of the vehicle, began yelling about “going to have sexual relations with other females,” the report said. Skates walked back to the vehicle and punched the other woman in the nose.

The girlfriend called a male friend. He drove her to the Summerfield ER, where medical personnel confirmed the woman’s nose had been fractured in three places.

A deputy called Skates who confirmed she and her girlfriend had been drinking and arguing. When asked about the broken nose, Skates suggested her girlfriend, “probably fell.”

Skates was arrested on a charge of battery. She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.