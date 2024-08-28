93.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Betty Waldron Cannon

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Betty Waldron Cannon of Wildwood, FL. Passed away on Saturday the 24th of August, 2024 at the age of 87.

Betty was born in Wildwood on the 8th of December, 1936 to Fred and Ruby Waldron. She married W.D. Cannon, Jr. on the 28th of November, 1957. They lived in Gainesville and Jacksonville before returning to Wildwood and spending the remainder of her life there. Betty was a homemaker and later in life became a substitute school teacher. The family attended the First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, ladies ensemble, played piano and worked with a number of children’s programs including kindergarten, choir and Sunday school.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, W.D., parents, sister Glenda Lipps, and son-in-law Vernon Greene. She is survived by her children, Cheryl McKinney, Wynne Greene and Milton (Krissy) Cannon. Grandchildren include Joshua McKinney (Barbra), Caitlin McKinney Eaton (Andrew) and Chandler Cannon. Great- grandchildren include Chloe and Callie McKinney and Luke Eaton

A visitation will be held on August 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Village of Faith, located at 8653 County Road 127 in Wildwood. A funeral service will follow.

