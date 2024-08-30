79.5 F
The Villages
Friday, August 30, 2024
Time to cancel my subscription

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

It is incredible to me that the media in general and the Daily Sun in particular are pushing a false narrative. I suppose I’ve come to expect biased reporting from Reuters and API, but when our local paper goes beyond repeating false narratives and actually generating them it became time to cancel my subscription.
The straw that broke the camel’s back was the terrible reporting of recent political golf cart rallies for the candidates. It was understandable that the media picked up on the initial enthusiasm for Harris, reporting accurately that 100 golf carts attended a rally for her at Sumter Landing. A couple of weeks later Trump supporters showed up en mass with estimates of 2000 carts. Crickets from the media including the Daily Sun. Later the Sun finally reported falsely that only 1,000 carts participated while incrementally increasing the previous estimate of pro-Harris carts from 100 to 200, and finally setting on an outrageous number of 500!
I understand that the minority of delusional Harris/Walz supporters deserve a voice, but so called journalists need to check their bias.
Finally, I suspect that the ratio of voters in The Villages will choose Trump over Harris by far more than 2-1. You see, most of us have worked hard for a living fighting our entire lives against the policies that created the democrat plantations which destroyed our beloved home states.

Daniel Peterson
Village of Pine Ridge

 

