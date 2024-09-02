Officials look for creative solutions to persistent parking problems

Community Development District 3 supervisors met in a workshop session this past week to discuss parking issues in the guest or overflow parking areas in patio and courtyard villas.

Supervisors have received numerous complaints about parking abuses. Most complaints involve daily, long-term parking in these designated overflow areas denying access to guests of residents in the villas.

Rather than “reinvent the wheel,” the supervisors heard from Jay Soriano, director of operations for Clay County CDDs. In particular, Soriano spoke about how the issue had been dealt with by the Ridgewood Trails Community Development District. Supervisors were presented with a copy of the RTCDD rules relating to overnight parking and parking enforcement.

Following Soriano’s presentation, supervisors asked numerous questions about how to strike a balance between the rights of residents while still ensuring that overflow/guest parking is available to visitors and guests. Numerous complaints have been lodged regarding the repeated use by residents who, in essence, use the guest parking as their driveway. Also discussed was the use of overflow parking by seasonal residents where these seasonal residents park a car and leave it for months at a time. While the District has rules in place to deal with disabled and abandoned cars, the issue of repeated and daily use by some residents remains a sore spot for many residents. District staff and counsel noted that “temporary parking” is not fully defined.

While no solutions were arrived at, supervisors agreed that the issue will be revisited at future board meetings and workshops.