Summerfield man arrested after wife’s desperate call to 911

A Summerfield man has been arrested after his wife’s desperate call to 911.

The call was placed in the wee hours Sunday after 51-year-old Kevin John Bellach went on a terrifying rampage in his home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York native was enraged when he found his wife sleeping on the living room couch. He demanded to know why she hadn’t prepared his dinner. He ordered her to bed and warned her that if she didn’t get up and move to the bedroom, he would throw cold water on her.

The woman’s daughter heard the commotion and entered the room to investigate. The daughter found her mother crying. Bellach began to yell “insults” at the girl. She threw a slipper at him.

Bellach chased the girl to her bedroom, grabbed her by her clothes and pushed her into a door frame. He grabbed a ceiling fan and trying to pull it down, breaking the glass light cover in the process.

Bellach’s wife called 911, prompting him to flee the home.

He later returned to the residence and was arrested on two counts of battery. He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.