Dr. Gabe Mirkin will discuss lifestyle factors and brain health

Dr. Gabe Mirkin will give a presentation on “Lifestyle Factors to Help Keep your Brain Healthy” at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 to The Brain Health Club at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Mirkin will offer a PowerPoint lecture on lifestyle factors that you can follow to help keep your brain healthy and memory strong. There is no charge. All you need is a Village ID card.

Mirkin writes on health, fitness and nutrition for Villages-News.com. He is associate professor emeritus at Georgetown Medical School, former Fitness syndicated commentator for CBS Radio, had his own television show on The Learning Channel, was a columnist for the New York Times Syndicate and wrote more than 30 books of health, fitness and nutrition. Learn more at WWW.drmirkin.com.