EMS personnel save life of infant suffering from fentanyl overdose

This week, we presented Back the Blue Awards to eight members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for saving the life of a seven-month-old infant suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

Our first responders are the front-line defenders in the battle against the opioid crisis, and the quick-thinking actions by JSO officers and JFRD team members saved this baby’s life. Responders used life-saving naloxone, supplied through our Helping Heroes program, to suppress and reverse the effects of the fentanyl.

The near-tragic incident underscores the ongoing dangers posed by the opioid crisis, particularly the threat of fentanyl. Nationwide, more than 100,000 Americans die each year due to drug overdoses—mostly due to the synthetic opioid that is being smuggled into our country across the wide-open Mexican border.

That is why it is so important that our first responders have a steady supply of naloxone—and I am grateful that our Helping Heroes program played a role in this life-or-death situation.

Our Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty and those supporting law enforcement that forge positive relationships within their community. For more information about Back the Blue and to nominate someone for an award, click here.

By providing free naloxone to Florida first responders, we can save more lives and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.