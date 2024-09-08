Villages home sells for $1.235 million, doubling 2020 sales price

A home in the Village of Marsh Bend was just sold for over $1.2 million, nearly double the price it fetched in July 2020.

Located at 5129 Lawler Loop, the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home was sold for $1,235,000 in late August, according to Sumter County property records.

Built in 2020, the 2,055-square-foot home sold new in July of that year for $622,400.

Almost exactly a year after it was sold new, the home was sold again to its previous owners for $830,000.

The previous owners sold the home for a $405,000 profit in August of this year, just over three years after they purchased the property.

An online real estate listing shows the designer home is filled with a collection of upgrades, including a chef-style kitchen with custom cabinets and state-of-the-art appliances, a 3-car garage, a water filtration system throughout the house, and a backyard with a heated, saltwater pool.

The home is located just off Marsh Bend Trail, west of Florida’s Turnpike, and north of the Hogeye Sink, which is a 70+ acre lake.

