Villages home sells for $1.235 million, doubling 2020 sales price

By Jeremiah Delgado
Comments

A home in the Village of Marsh Bend was just sold for over $1.2 million, nearly double the price it fetched in July 2020.

5129 Lawler Loop in The Villages
5129 Lawler Loop in The Villages. (Photo: Realtor.com)

Located at 5129 Lawler Loop, the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home was sold for $1,235,000 in late August, according to Sumter County property records.

Built in 2020, the 2,055-square-foot home sold new in July of that year for $622,400.

The home is situated just west of the Florida Turnpike. (Photo: Sumter County Property Appraiser)
The home is situated just west of the Florida Turnpike. (Photo: Sumter County Property Appraiser)

Almost exactly a year after it was sold new, the home was sold again to its previous owners for $830,000.

The living room, dining room, and kitchen at 5129 Lawler Loop. (Photo: Realtor.com)
The living room, dining room, and kitchen at 5129 Lawler Loop. (Photo: Realtor.com)

The previous owners sold the home for a $405,000 profit in August of this year, just over three years after they purchased the property.

The chef-friendly kitchen is filled with upgrades. (Photo: Realtor.com)
The chef-friendly kitchen is filled with upgrades. (Photo: Realtor.com)

An online real estate listing shows the designer home is filled with a collection of upgrades, including a chef-style kitchen with custom cabinets and state-of-the-art appliances, a 3-car garage, a water filtration system throughout the house, and a backyard with a heated, saltwater pool.

The backyard features a saltwater pool and large lanai. (Photo: Realtor.com)
The backyard features a saltwater pool and large lanai. (Photo: Realtor.com)

The home is located just off Marsh Bend Trail, west of Florida’s Turnpike, and north of the Hogeye Sink, which is a 70+ acre lake.

