Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Congressman offers help to constituents who need to cut through red tape

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

My office has gotten $2 million returned to constituents who contacted me this year for help with issues before the IRS, VA, Social Security and more. Providing my constituents with first-class assistance with issues involving federal agencies is one of my top priorities.

Too often, Americans attempting to secure the veteran benefits, IRS or Social Security payments they have earned are met with delays. I am pleased that we have been able to intercede on behalf of so many constituents to ensure they receive the services and compensation they have earned. If you are a constituent in Congressional District 11 in need of assistance with a federal agency, call 352-241-9220 or visit https://webster.house.gov/casework.

Helping veteran revisit submarine on which he served 

A veteran from Sumter County previously served on the USS Florida and wanted to visit the submarine again. Our office inquired and the Department of Defense was able to arrange a visit for the veteran.

Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office. The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape. We are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

