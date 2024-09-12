Gerald Fitzgerald

Gerald Fitzgerald, 83, of Wildwood, FL passed away on September 7, 2024.

Gerry was a devout Catholic who trusted Jesus and is certainly living in his Glory today. He generously supported his parish and contributed to a variety of missions and charities. They included Mercy Ships, domestic and foreign missions and local charities. He especially enjoyed Masses conducted in Latin. Gerry was a ray of sunshine for everyone around him and his warm and friendly greetings were always welcomed in church.

Gerry was born in St. Paul, MN to Daniel and Selma (Steingraber) Fitzgerald. He attended local schools and colleges in MN and CA before joining the US Army. His military career included radio repair and maintenance of Nike missile silos. His lifetime career was with the US Customs Service where he served for over 30 years. His duties varied between, airport passengers and cargo, dockside containers and transported goods and remote locations hosting smaller cargo ships. Gerry spent time as an instructor for new agents. He was recognized for his dedication, flexibility and performance. Gerry loved his career and was proud of his service.

While in Long Beach, CA, Gerry adopted the local culture and a passion for a healthy lifestyle. He modified his diet to focus on healthy foods and attended the gym faithfully, a habit that followed him on his move to The Villages. Gerry was an avid walker. He walked all over The Villages and stopped and talked to people on his walks. He was very personable and liked by everyone. He became involved in the Fenney East Social Club soon after moving there in 2017. He was a vegetarian and only ate organic food. He frequented the health club up until he could no longer drive.

But his greatest joy were the longtime friendships he held over many years and several relocations. In his 8 years in The Villages, his friendliness and thoughtfulness were extended to all of his friends and neighbors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept 16, 2024 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala FL at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.