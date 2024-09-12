78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 12, 2024
type here...

Late-night lurker arrested near church in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments
Justin Britt
Justin Roy Allen Britt

A Lady Lake man was arrested after he was found lurking late at night at a church in The Villages.

An officer was on patrol shortly after 9 p.m. Monday at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church on Paige Place when he spotted a man on the church’s property, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The man initially identified himself as “Nathan Church,” but that identity didn’t check out. He admitted his name was Justin Roy Allen Britt and the 25-year-old said he gave a false name because he feared there might be a warrant for his arrest.

Britt was arrested on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

In 2020, Britt was jailed after he actively resisted the efforts of a deputy attempting to take him into custody.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Speak out about manufactured home development before it’s too late

A Lady Lake resident is urging people to show up Monday to voice opposition to a manufactured home community he contends will drain the town’s precious resources.

Older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces

A Village of Rio Grande woman warns that older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

DeSantis’ Gestapo has been out in full force

A Village of Hillsborough resident contends it isn’t President Trump we should be worrying about when it comes to Project 2025. She points to evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Gestapo.”

Kamala Harris can’t keep us safe from craziness in this world

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident warns that Kamala Harris can’t keep us safe from all of the craziness in this world.

New pond maintenance company has made our pond unfishable

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that a pond is unfishable because of poor maintenance by a company hired by The Villages.

Photos