Late-night lurker arrested near church in The Villages

A Lady Lake man was arrested after he was found lurking late at night at a church in The Villages.

An officer was on patrol shortly after 9 p.m. Monday at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church on Paige Place when he spotted a man on the church’s property, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The man initially identified himself as “Nathan Church,” but that identity didn’t check out. He admitted his name was Justin Roy Allen Britt and the 25-year-old said he gave a false name because he feared there might be a warrant for his arrest.

Britt was arrested on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

In 2020, Britt was jailed after he actively resisted the efforts of a deputy attempting to take him into custody.