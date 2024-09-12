Middleton man nabbed on DUI charge after leaving bar under suspicion of unpaid tab

A Middleton man is facing a drunk driving charge after leaving a bar under the suspicion of an unpaid tab.

Officers were called at about 2 a.m. Saturday to Marmaduke’s Lodge on Main Street in Leesburg to investigate a complaint of a couple leaving without paying their tab, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. An officer spotted a couple fitting the description getting into a green Subaru SUV. The officer pulled into the parking lot as the driver was preparing to leave.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old David Ray Beck, appeared to have been drinking and said he was “getting ready to take his wife home,” the report said.

He was asked to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the officer to conclude that Beck was impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .180 and .184 blood alcohol content.

A receipt from the nearby Brick & Barrel restaurant was found in his pocket. He claimed that “while at the bar he was provided with free beers.”

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.