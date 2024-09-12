82.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 12, 2024
type here...

Middleton man nabbed on DUI charge after leaving bar under suspicion of unpaid tab

By Staff Report
Comments
David Ray Beck
David Ray Beck

A Middleton man is facing a drunk driving charge after leaving a bar under the suspicion of an unpaid tab.

Officers were called at about 2 a.m. Saturday to Marmaduke’s Lodge on Main Street in Leesburg to investigate a complaint of a couple leaving without paying their tab, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. An officer spotted a couple fitting the description getting into a green Subaru SUV. The officer pulled into the parking lot as the driver was preparing to leave.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old David Ray Beck, appeared to have been drinking and said he was “getting ready to take his wife home,” the report said.

He was asked to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the officer to conclude that Beck was impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .180 and .184 blood alcohol content.

A receipt from the nearby Brick & Barrel restaurant was found in his pocket. He claimed that “while at the bar he was provided with free beers.”

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Speak out about manufactured home development before it’s too late

A Lady Lake resident is urging people to show up Monday to voice opposition to a manufactured home community he contends will drain the town’s precious resources.

Older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces

A Village of Rio Grande woman warns that older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

DeSantis’ Gestapo has been out in full force

A Village of Hillsborough resident contends it isn’t President Trump we should be worrying about when it comes to Project 2025. She points to evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Gestapo.”

Kamala Harris can’t keep us safe from craziness in this world

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident warns that Kamala Harris can’t keep us safe from all of the craziness in this world.

New pond maintenance company has made our pond unfishable

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that a pond is unfishable because of poor maintenance by a company hired by The Villages.

Photos