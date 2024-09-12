82.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Pumps ease flooding concerns on Historic Side of The Villages

By David Towns
The Villages District Government has taken steps to address residents’ concerns regarding flooding near Lake Paradise on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The District’s Water Resource Division has installed a high capacity portable pump in the 1000 block of Aloha Way.

Pump moving water out of lake to sewer system
A pump has been moving water out of Lake Paradise.

Andy McBaniel, who was visiting his mother-in-law who lives at 1032 Aloha Way, said that the pump was installed Tuesday. Workers told the Cincinnati native that the pump would run daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to regulate the lake level. A large hose extends from the pump all the way to Vermont Avenue where it empties into a drain. Aloha Way, where the hose crosses the road, will remain closed until the flood threat eases. District personnel indicated that the drain empties into a basin with sufficient volume to handle the overflow from Lake Paradise.

The hose empties into a storm drain on Vermont Avenue which has one lane open.
A hose empties into a storm drain on Vermont Avenue which has one lane open.

On Tuesday, a portion of the roadway on Silver Oak Avenue was covered by 8 inches of water. By Wednesday afternoon, the pavement was dry.

The District plans to run the pumps as long as heavy rains are forecast for The Villages.

