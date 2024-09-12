Pumps ease flooding concerns on Historic Side of The Villages

The Villages District Government has taken steps to address residents’ concerns regarding flooding near Lake Paradise on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The District’s Water Resource Division has installed a high capacity portable pump in the 1000 block of Aloha Way.

Andy McBaniel, who was visiting his mother-in-law who lives at 1032 Aloha Way, said that the pump was installed Tuesday. Workers told the Cincinnati native that the pump would run daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to regulate the lake level. A large hose extends from the pump all the way to Vermont Avenue where it empties into a drain. Aloha Way, where the hose crosses the road, will remain closed until the flood threat eases. District personnel indicated that the drain empties into a basin with sufficient volume to handle the overflow from Lake Paradise.

On Tuesday, a portion of the roadway on Silver Oak Avenue was covered by 8 inches of water. By Wednesday afternoon, the pavement was dry.

The District plans to run the pumps as long as heavy rains are forecast for The Villages.