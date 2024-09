An E-bicyclist died at the scene of a crash after colliding with a semi in Wildwood.

The 32-year-old Wildwood man was riding the E-bike at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 301 and County Road 472, according to the Wildwood Police Department. The E-bicyclist was in the intersection when he collided with the semi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sumter County Fire Rescue personnel.