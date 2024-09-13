78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Republicans have done more for African Americans

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

While reading a recent copy of The Virginian-Pilot, I learned that in 1957 President Eisenhower signed the first civil rights bill to pass Congress since Reconstruction, which also established a Civil Rights Division in the U.S. Department of Justice. If I recall, both Lincoln and Eisenhower were Republicans. The two of them did more for the African Americans than anyone from the Democrat Party and yet the Dems receive the majority of their votes. What’s up with that?

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Americans have been brainwashed about ‘insurrection’

In a Letter to the Village of Rio Grande, points to a fellow resident as evidence of brainwashing in connection with the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Congressman Webster’s record deserves some scrutiny

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster’s record deserves some scrutiny by his constituents.

Speak out about manufactured home development before it’s too late

A Lady Lake resident is urging people to show up Monday to voice opposition to a manufactured home community he contends will drain the town’s precious resources.

Older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces

A Village of Rio Grande woman warns that older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

DeSantis’ Gestapo has been out in full force

A Village of Hillsborough resident contends it isn’t President Trump we should be worrying about when it comes to Project 2025. She points to evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Gestapo.”

Photos