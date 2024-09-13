Republicans have done more for African Americans

To the Editor:

While reading a recent copy of The Virginian-Pilot, I learned that in 1957 President Eisenhower signed the first civil rights bill to pass Congress since Reconstruction, which also established a Civil Rights Division in the U.S. Department of Justice. If I recall, both Lincoln and Eisenhower were Republicans. The two of them did more for the African Americans than anyone from the Democrat Party and yet the Dems receive the majority of their votes. What’s up with that?

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp