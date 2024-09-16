83.3 F
The Villages
Monday, September 16, 2024
Church in The Villages takes stand on amendment on November ballot

By David Towns
Comments

A church in The Villages is taking a stand on an amendment on the November ballot.

St. Timothy Catholic Church on Paige Place has posted a large sign encouraging Florida voters to vote against Amendment 4 on abortion.

A sign in opposition to Amendment 4 has been posted at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages.

The language of the referendum is as follows:

No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.

This sign has been posted at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages.

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is behind the statewide effort to defeat Amendment 4.

“An extremely grave amendment has been placed on the November 2024 ballot that seeks to erase pro-life protections by inserting language into the Florida Constitution prohibiting regulation of abortion,” the bishops said in a statement. “The amendment would allow late-term abortions, including when science says the baby is capable of feeling pain, and would eliminate laws requiring parental consent and safety protocols for women. The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is working diligently to oppose this dangerous and deceptive amendment and urges all Floridians to vote NO on Amendment 4.”

