Darnall Eugene Duncan Sr.

Darnall Eugene Duncan, 83, passed away August 28, 2024, after a long and well-lived life.

He was a loving husband, father and giving friend who will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Bessie Beatrice Cooter Duncan and William Henry Duncan. After graduating high school, Darnall joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War where he distinguished himself as an Airman. This began his lifelong love of country and pride in having defended her. His love of ice cream and westerns, and his ready laugh will long be remembered by his family and friends. Darnall was known for his love of fun and games and he excelled in tennis and horseshoes, pool and ping pong.

He loved music and often broke into spontaneous dancing, whirling himself and others around a real or imagined dance floor, in a lounge or the living room and backyard. He lived most of his adult life in Florida but his heart was always with his beloved Tennessee Volunteers. His love of all things football was evident by his loud and sometimes joyous shouting on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Darnall leaves behind his wife, Betty Sanders Duncan, his daughters Arlene Anderson (Paul), Esby Duncan, and son, Darnall Duncan, Jr. His grandchildren, Paul Anderson, Casey Anderson, Caitlin Dowdy, David Grant Dowdy, Emma McAlexander and Lucas McAlexander, Justin and Gage. Stepchildren include Tony Crawford, Richard Crawford and Malena Higginbotham and their children and grandchildren, including Zach and Makayla. His siblings Iris Demeritt and Jack Duncan.