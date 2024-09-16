Suspected thief nabbed at Walmart after second illicit self-checkout transaction

A suspected thief was nabbed at Walmart after a second illicit self-checkout transaction.

Betty Lynn Harmon, 39, of Weirsdale, was in the self-checkout aisle on Saturday afternoon at the store in Summerfield, when she was recognized by a loss prevention officer, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Harmon had been caught Aug. 17 on surveillance during an incomplete transaction. In that incident, she pretended to scan a card and left the store with $200 in merchandise for which she had not paid. The merchandise included food and clothes.

In Saturday’s incident, the Oklahoma native repeated the same tactic. She rang up more than $200 in merchandise, pretended to scan a card and left with an incomplete transaction.

She was arrested on two counts of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.