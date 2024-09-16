83.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 16, 2024
type here...

Water main break forces abrupt closure of recreation center in The Villages

By David Towns
Comments

A water main break has forced the abrupt closure of a recreation center in The Villages.

Heavy equipment was on the scene Monday at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The water main break appears to have occurred between a picnic shelter and the shuffleboard courts.

The water main break was near the shuffle board courts and the picnic shelter.
The water main break was near the shuffle board courts and the picnic shelter.

The rupture of the 12-inch water main caused substantial flooding in the parking lot of the recreation center.

The District Office announced that the entire recreation complex, including the popular sports pool, would be closed until further notice.

The excavater had to dig a hole 14 feet deep to expose the leak in the 12 inch water main. watermain
The excavator had to dig a hole 14 feet deep to expose the leak in the 12-inch water main.

The sudden closure of the recreation center surprised many residents, including a group of volunteers working with Operation Shoebox. The group had been scheduled to meet at the recreation center to fill the care packages for military personnel serving overseas.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump dominates The Villages!

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on Democrats to face the fact that Trump dominates The Villages.

Abuse of handicapped parking in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident points to abuses of handicapped parking.

Ugly incident after uplifting visit by Kamala Harris’ husband

A Villager who attended an “uplifting” visit by Kamala Harris’ husband, describes an ugly encounter that occurred afterward. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is Trump mentally ill?

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering if former President Trump is mentally ill.

Villager shocked at response to his Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp reader said he was shocked at the response to his recent Letter to the Editor.

Photos