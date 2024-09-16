Water main break forces abrupt closure of recreation center in The Villages

A water main break has forced the abrupt closure of a recreation center in The Villages.

Heavy equipment was on the scene Monday at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The water main break appears to have occurred between a picnic shelter and the shuffleboard courts.

The rupture of the 12-inch water main caused substantial flooding in the parking lot of the recreation center.

The District Office announced that the entire recreation complex, including the popular sports pool, would be closed until further notice.

The sudden closure of the recreation center surprised many residents, including a group of volunteers working with Operation Shoebox. The group had been scheduled to meet at the recreation center to fill the care packages for military personnel serving overseas.