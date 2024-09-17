Michael Kenneth Cohen

Michael K. Cohen, age 63, passed away suddenly in his home at The Villages, Florida, on September 8, 2023.

Born on December 28, 1960, in Somerville, Massachusetts, Michael was a beloved son, cousin, and friend to many. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1978 and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Tufts University in 1982.

Michael retired from Belterra Resort and Casino in Kentucky, where he worked as a dedicated blackjack dealer. He was known for his kindness, charm, and the special connection he had with his guests and colleagues.

Preceded in death by his dear mother, Margaret R. Cohen, and his cherished grandmother, Kathleen Acolla, Michael had no immediate family but was deeply close to his extended relatives, who loved him dearly.