89.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
type here...

Armed man and female companion arrested in Pinellas Plaza parking lot

By Staff Report
Comments

An armed man and his female companion were arrested in the parking lot at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Paul Bernard Hermann, 56, of Brooksville, was driving a silver pickup at about 9 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over in the Bank of America parking lot in Pinellas Plaza due to an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A records check revealed that Hermann was driving on a suspended license and was previously convicted of armed burglary in Hernando County.

The officer who made the traffic stop found a .380-caliber Smith & Wesson firearm tucked under the driver’s seat of the pickup.

Hermann was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.

A passenger, 38-year-old Shanna Leann Nelson, also of Brooksville, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She is already on probation.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Publicity-starved DeSantis wasting Florida taxpayers’ money

A Continental Country Club reader contends the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement of a state probe into the latest Trump assassination attempt show that the governor is starving for publicity.

You should be kinder on someone’s looks

A Village of Hemingway resident responds to a letter writer who took a harsh view of the appearance of Trump ally Laura Loomer.

It’s really a very simple choice

A Village of Piedmont resident suggests that voters will face a very simple choice this November. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who is Kamala Harris?

A Village of Moultrie Creek reader looks behind the soundbites and attempts to unmask the real Kamala Harris.

Trump deserves loony Loomer

Villager Ed McGinty contends the former President Trump deserves a loony person like Laura Loomer.

Photos