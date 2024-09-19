87.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Grants will pay for Fruitland Park’s new public safety building

By David Towns
Comments

Fruitland Park held a ground breaking ceremony Thursday morning for its new public safety building.

More than 75 local officials, law enforcement officers and citizens assembled in the area just west of city hall.

Dignataries break ground on the news Public Safety Building
Dignitaries break ground on the news public safety building in Fruitland Park.

Mayor Chris Cheshire welcomed the audience. He explained that plans for the new public service building have been ongoing for several months. The mayor said that the building would be paid for through a series of federal and state grants at no costs to the citizens of Fruitland Park. 

Lake County Commission Chairman Kirby Smith told the audience that the county has provided a $2.5 million grant as part of the financing of the new building. He praised the city for moving forward with the project to ensure the safety of Fruitland Park citizens.

Lake County Public Safety Emergency Chief David Kilbury told the audience that the new building will be able to hold the new ladder fire truck, which was part of the back drop for the ceremony.

The new Public Saftey Building will have two stories and will be located between the City Hall and the Library.
The plans for the new public safety building were on display at the groundbreaking event.

“As we stand here today we break ground not on a building, but on what will serve as the foundation of the heart and security for the citizens of Fruitland Park for generations to come,” said Fruitland Park Interim Police Chief Henry Rains.

He offered a detailed history of the Fruitland Park Police Department and fire department.

Thomas “Tommy” Gamble served as fire chief in Fruitland Park.

He told the audience about the career of Fire Chief Thomas “Tommy” Lee Gamble who served the citizens of Fruitland Park for 54 years and the city’s first fire chief, Harold A. Davenport, who served for 43 years. The building will be named for these two public servants.

The new building will be larger than the city hall building which has only 1,800 square feet dedicated to the police department. The city hopes to have the new building completed in 11 months.

Headlines

