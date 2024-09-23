87.6 F
The Villages
Monday, September 23, 2024
Shirley May Thayer

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Shirley May Thayer
Summerfield, Fla. – Shirley May Thayer, aged 86, passed away in Summerfield, Fla. Born July 28, 1937, in Pierrepont, N.Y., Shirley dedicated most of her career to the healthcare field, working in various facilities across New York State and Connecticut. She spent a significant portion of her career in home care with Hospice where she cared for her patients with kindness and grace until her retirement at the age of 83.

Shirley was preceded in death by her life partner Thomas O’Brien; her parents, Mary Louise McDonald and Lewis Erskine VanBrocklin; as well as her 15 siblings; and her sons, Joseph and Scott Swinyer. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Dennis Thompson; daughter Shawn Swinyer; son and daughter-in-law, Everett and Cori Swinyer; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley’s life was marked by her compassion and dedication to others.

Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, with service to follow at Montville Funeral Home, 53 Norwich, New London Turnpike, Montville.

