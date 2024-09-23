U.S. Sen. Scott accuses White House of misreporting data on jobs

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has accused the White House of misreporting job figures.

The former two-term governor of Florida sent a letter to Erika L. McEntarfer, Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), demanding answers on the Biden-Harris administration’s failed economic policies that have resulted in repeated downward revisions in job growth reporting. In the letter, Scott references the BLS’ significant data revisions that show an astonishing 810,000 fewer jobs than originally reported by the Biden-Harris administration. Scott points out that the pattern of unreliable data if inflated jobs numbers, which are quietly revised, is further evidence of the unfortunate downturn the U.S. economy has taken.

“I write to you today regarding serious concerns about the employment data your agency publishes on behalf of the American people. As you know, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently released significant data revisions for nonfarm payroll jobs created between April 2023 and March 2024, revising its figures downward by an astonishing 810,000 fewer jobs,” Scott wrote.

“So far, job gains have been revised downward for five of six months in 2024 for a total of 340,000 fewer jobs created than initially reported. Similarly, job gains were revised downward for 11 of 12 months in 2023, by a monthly average of 30,000 fewer jobs, totaling 360,000 fewer jobs than initially reported last year. These substantial and continual reporting errors certainly do not inspire confidence,” he added.

