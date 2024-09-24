Adrienne Israel

Adrienne Israel of Wildwood, Florida passed away on September 15th, 2024 at the age of 90 years old. She was born on July 29, 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

She spent her life doing what she loved best, breeding and showing dogs and horses.

Adrienne is preceded in death by her, Mother Ethel Brennan; Father, Harry Brennan, and 2 Brothers, Bill and Harry Brennan.

She is survived by her Husband, Edward Israel; son Michael Costello; two Brothers, George and Robert Brennan; two Grandchildren, Michael and Kelli, and two Great Grandchildren, Adeline and Skylee.

Adrienne always said she had accomplished everything she wanted too. She was ready to join God, her family and all the dogs she had loved so much. She always would find the good in everybody she came in contact with. She was so loved by all she came in contact with. They will always remember Adrienne and her hats.

She is now at Peace waiting to be joined with her husband, Ed.