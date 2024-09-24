Anthony Michael Albisser

Michael Albisser passed away peacefully at his home in Florida surrounded by family. Mike, beloved husband of 61 years to Marianne, will be deeply missed. Loving father to David(Kristina), Jeremy(Andrea) and Greg(Katie) and grandfather to Luke, Nathan, Jonathan, Oliver, Annie, Jack and LivyBrian.

Michael was born in South Africa, grew up in Switzerland and Montreal and raised his children in Toronto. A graduate of McGill University and the University of Toronto, he dedicated his professional life to helping people to manage diabetes. He was Emeritus Professor of Medicine, having held faculty appointments at the University of Toronto and University of Miami. He worked on developing synthetic insulin, wrote algorithms for early insulin pumps and created the first artificial pancreas – a technology still used in operating rooms, labs and intensive care units. Michael took great pleasure in his efforts to support those with diabetes, including leading frequent support group sessions for his community in the Florida Villages.

Michael was a master of resourcefulness and a patient teacher that gifted his sons with invaluable life skills and know-how. With a twinkle in his eyes and a wide smile, Michael loved savoring Klondike bars with his grandchildren, he loved to eat peanut butter by the spoonful, had a passion for sailing and windsurfing and great taste in Corvettes. Michael will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and tolerance.