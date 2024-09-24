Stephen M. Oelrich

Stephen Michael Oelrich, 78, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2024, at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

He was born September 29, 1945, in Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Agnes (Harvey) Oelrich and a son Nicholas Karl Oelrich. He is survived by his wife Cindy Steinemann, Summerfield, FL; sons Ivan (Aimee) Oelrich of Gainesville, FL, and Kenneth Oelrich of Alexandria, VA; one brother, Ivan (Eve) Oelrich of Arlington, VA and four sisters, Patricia Spencer of Gainesville, Audrey (Frank) Mattox of Inverness, FL, Rosemary (John) Bottcher of Monticello, FL, and Karen Carssow of Brevard, NC. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Nicholas Oelrich II (Faith Turinese) of Gainesville, Ashley (Tucker) Barnes of Gainesville, and Grace Oelrich of Tallahassee, FL.

He graduated from Brandon, FL High School, obtained an AA in Police Administration in 1968 from St. Petersburg Junior College and a BS in Criminology from Florida State University in 1970. He began his career in Law Enforcement as a Police Officer in St. Petersburg, then was a Special Agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. In 1992 he was elected Sheriff of Alachua County, FL and served 14 years until he was elected in 2006 to the 14th District of the Florida State Senate which represented Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam, and Union counties. He served in the Senate for 6 years.

Among his accomplishments during his tenure as Alachua County Sheriff, he was instrumental in forming a statewide Hostage Negotiators Association, partnered with WCJB, local newspapers, and Crime Stoppers to identify Most Wanted Fugitives in the area, obtained grants to upgrade computer systems and develop a paperless warrant management system, and expand the K-9 unit. He assumed control of the County Jail and oversaw the building of a new Sheriff’s administration building. Under his leadership, the Sheriff’s Office was accredited by three major accrediting bodies.

In the Florida State Senate, he was chair of the Higher Education Committee and served on the committees of Domestic Affairs and Military Security, Policy and Steering Operations, Commerce, General Government Appropriations, Everglades Oversight, Florida Inland Waters, Banking and Insurance, Ethics and Elections, Higher Education Appropriations, Health and Human Services Appropriations, and the Committee on Communications, Energy, and Public Utilities.

To memorialize his teenage son Nick who died in a tragic accident, Senator Oelrich was instrumental in the passage of the Nick Oelrich Gift of Life Act in 2003. He also actively encouraged enrollment and held an annual golf tournament to raise funds for the cause.

Upon retiring to The Villages area, he continued his support and campaign efforts for Senator Daniel Webster and Sheriff Bill Farmer of Sumter County and Sheriff Billy Woods of Marion County.

The family plans to celebrate his life at a family gathering on his birthday, September 29th.

Suggested memorial donations are to The Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages or to a Gift of Life organization.

