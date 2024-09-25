88.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Shari Lynne Coklan

Shari Lynne Coklan
Shari Lynne Coklan

Shari Lynne Coklan 86, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Shari was born in Chicago, IL and was a long time resident of Streamwood, IL.

She was married for 64 years to Raymond D. Coklan who survives her. She was loved by her four children; Lynne (David) Triana, Lois (Patrick) Pasdiora, Wade (Sheila) Coklan, and David (Ryan) Coklan; brother and sister in-law Ronald and Cindy Coklan and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her loving family.

