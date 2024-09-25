Shari Lynne Coklan

Shari Lynne Coklan 86, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Shari was born in Chicago, IL and was a long time resident of Streamwood, IL.

She was married for 64 years to Raymond D. Coklan who survives her. She was loved by her four children; Lynne (David) Triana, Lois (Patrick) Pasdiora, Wade (Sheila) Coklan, and David (Ryan) Coklan; brother and sister in-law Ronald and Cindy Coklan and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her loving family.

