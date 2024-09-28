85.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 28, 2024
type here...

Alligator snapping turtle in the Village of DeLuna

By Staff Report
Comments

This prehistoric-looking alligator snapping turtle was seen yesterday in the Village of DeLuna. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Alligator snapping turtle in the Village of DeLuna
Alligator snapping turtle in the Village of DeLuna

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf courses need better maintenance

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident contends that golf courses in The Villages need better maintenance.

So now we won’t have gate attendants during overnight hours?

A Village of LaBelle resident objects to a plan to eliminate overnight gate attendants in The Villages.

You are supporting Satan’s agenda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident suggests that there are voters who are supporting Satan’s agenda.

Do you support Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident wants Trump supporters to know what it is they are standing for.

Blatant misuse of Medicare communications

A Village of DeLuna resident cries foul and contends that government resources are being unfairly used to prop up the campaign of Kamala Harris.

Photos