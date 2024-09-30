79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 30, 2024
type here...

Robert J. Barlow

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Robert J. Barlow
Robert J. Barlow

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Robert Barlow (Bushnell, Florida), who passed away on September 27, 2024.

In the vast expanse of eternity, Robert shall find rest, cradled in the arms of everlasting peace. And as we bid Robert farewell, his loved ones carry with them the precious gift of his memory, a beacon of hope guiding them through the shadows of sorrow towards the light of a new dawn.

A visitation will be held on October 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory – Purcell Chapel, located at 114 W Noble Ave. in Bushnell.

A funeral will be held on October 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, located at 6502 SW 102nd Avenue in Bushnell.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart drivers need to slow down!

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Hawkins suggests that speed is contributing to unsafe conditions on the multi-modals paths, including at tunnels.

Must have been a Democrat who stole Trump magnet from golf cart

A Village of Rio Grande resident suspects a Democrat stole a Trump magnet from his golf cart.

What are they doing with money saved from laying off nighttime gate attendants?

A Village of Springdale resident is wondering what The Villages will be doing with the money saved from the nighttime gate attendant layoffs.

Man pretending to be woman playing in women’s softball in The Villages

A Village of Richmond woman is horrified that a man pretending to be a woman is being allowed to play women’s softball in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Knowing the gates were manned gave me greater sense of security

A Village of Palo Alto resident is unhappy with a decision to get rid of overnight gate attendants. She said knowing they were there, gave her a greater sense of security.

Photos