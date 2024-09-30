Robert J. Barlow

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Robert Barlow (Bushnell, Florida), who passed away on September 27, 2024.

In the vast expanse of eternity, Robert shall find rest, cradled in the arms of everlasting peace. And as we bid Robert farewell, his loved ones carry with them the precious gift of his memory, a beacon of hope guiding them through the shadows of sorrow towards the light of a new dawn.

A visitation will be held on October 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory – Purcell Chapel, located at 114 W Noble Ave. in Bushnell.

A funeral will be held on October 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, located at 6502 SW 102nd Avenue in Bushnell.